Mumbai: Five dead in rain-related incidents

Five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell said.

On Wednesday, civic employees Vijayendra Bagadi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54) lost their lives while they were on duty in Goregaon. According to the BMC, while Parmar died of heart attack, the cause of Bagadi’s death is not yet known.

Bagadi was sent to Jogeshwari Trauma centre and Parmar was admitted to Kapadiya Hospital.

In another incident at Bharat Nagar creek, Income Tax office junction at BKC, 24-year-old Mohammad Shakeeb Shaikh fell into the creek around 4pm on Wednesday. His body was recovered and sent to Sion Hospital.

Near Kala Nagar at T junction, four boys had gone to swim, but started floundering. While three were rescued, one drowned. Search for his body is on.

In Hindmata, body of 60-year-old Ashok Mayekar was found floating in a flooded street late night on Wednesday.