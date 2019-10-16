Mumbai: 5 booked for abetment to suicide

THE GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday registered an abetment to suicide case against five persons after a man, who killed himself, named them in a purported suicide note. While the incident took place on Sunday, no arrest has been made in the case yet.

The five persons — all members of the same family — had earlier been booked by the Nehru Nagar police for kidnapping the 17-year-old daughter of the deceased, Pancharam Rithadiya.

During questioning, they had told the police that they did not kidnap Rithadiya’s daughter, and that she came with them voluntarily. “The deceased jumped before a train at Tilak Nagar station on Sunday evening. When a police team visited his residence, they found a suicide note naming five persons,” said an officer.

According to law, even if a minor goes with someone willingly, the police can file a kidnapping case based on the guardian’s complaint.

The officer said that they are verifying the allegations.