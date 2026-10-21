Mumbai 4th most polluted city in world, air quality index 165: US group

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Mumbai has typically experienced poor air quality during the post-monsoon months, when the withdrawal of rain leaves dust particles suspended in the atmosphere for prolonged periods.

Written by: Nayonika Bose
3 min readDelhi, MumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 04:59 PM IST
mumbai pollutionThe IQAir readings identified PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, as one of the prominent pollutants in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
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A day after Dussehra, Mumbai woke up to a blanket of haze on Wednesday, with the city ranking fourth among the world’s most polluted cities and recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 165, according to IQAir, a US-based air quality monitoring organisation. The reading also made Mumbai the most polluted city in India at the time.

Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo topped the global list with an AQI of 201, followed by Lahore in Pakistan at 190 and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at 180. Mumbai ranked ahead of Delhi, which recorded an AQI of 164.

The IQAir readings identified PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, as one of the prominent pollutants in Mumbai. The assessment was based on readings from six monitoring stations, including the US Consulate General in Mumbai.

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However, the findings differed sharply from those of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which recorded an AQI of 113 for Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Among the 23 active monitoring stations, Colaba recorded the highest AQI at 160, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at 150 and Kherwadi in Bandra East at 142.

Civic officials attributed the discrepancy to differences in the methodologies used by IQAir and Indian government agencies. While IQAir uses hourly averages to capture recent changes in air quality within a smaller geographical radius, CPCB and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) monitors measure ambient air quality at specific locations.

Despite the lower readings recorded by government monitors, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday. The city’s average AQI had remained at 102 until Tuesday.

Mumbai has typically experienced poor air quality during the post-monsoon months, when the withdrawal of rain leaves dust particles suspended in the atmosphere for prolonged periods. This year, however, air quality began deteriorating earlier, with the AQI crossing the 100 mark on October 2.

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The early onset and persistence of poor air quality have been linked to dry weather conditions associated with the El Niño phenomenon. The conditions have contributed to an early withdrawal of the monsoon and are expected to limit the possibility of relief from winter rainfall.

Tuhin Banerji, an environmental scientist, said Mumbai’s air quality was likely to deteriorate further over the coming week.

“This year, due to El Niño, the breeze from the Middle East is just bringing in a lot of dryness. Furthermore, there is also NaCl from the sea, with these minute particles from the sea also getting absorbed in the atmosphere and floating around for much longer. There has been no relief and the air quality will further worsen in the week ahead,” Banerji told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nayonika Bose
Nayonika Bose

Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents. Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T) Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area. Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including: Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft). Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout). Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks. Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration. Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More

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