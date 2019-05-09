Mumbai: 48-year-old man dies, one injured as garbage heap collapses on slum structure in Kurla

A 48-YEAR-OLD man died and a 65-year-old woman was left injured as a portion of a house collapsed on them after a heap of garbage on a hillock collapsed on the slum structure at Qureshi Nagar in Kurla (East) on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Pathan chawl area around 10.30 am, when a portion of a ground-plus-one storey house collapsed inside the chawl, injuring two.

The victims, identified as Abdul Rashid Qureshi and Rahemadi, were rushed to Sion Hospital. Qureshi was declared brought dead while the woman suffered minor injuries and is hospitalised.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot to scan whether more people were trapped in the debris but there were no reports of any other resident trapped or missing. The work of clearing the debris is underway.

Ward officials said local residents were illegally dumping garbage and scrap on the hillock due to which it collapsed. They added that it was difficult to regularly clear the garbage here as the area did not have access roads.

They also said they had repeatedly asked local residents to not dump garbage on the hillock. “We are working out a plan to send garbage vehicles in the area to reduce illegal dumping and accumulation of garbage,” ward officer Manish Walunj said.