Mumbai: 477 kids rescued, reunited with families in 7 months with RPF help

IN THE past seven months, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has managed to reunite 477 runaway children rescued from various railway stations of the Central Railway with their families. Around 477 children, including 167 girls, were reunited with their parents with the help from NGOs.

According to the RPF, most of the children were found loitering at railway stations after they left their house following a fight or

getting scolded or in search of glamour or better life.

A RPF official said on July 27, they had rescued a teenage girl travelling alone between Kalyan and Lokmanya tilak Terminus.

The TTE and the RPF staffers, who found the girl, counselled her with the help of an NGO. She said that she is native of Patna in Bihar and had run away from home without informing anyone to make a career in modelling/acting in Mumbai.