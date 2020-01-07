Mumbai: 47-year-old man who ‘pushed’ woman off moving train arrested

The accused captured in CCTV footage. The accused captured in CCTV footage.

Nearly three weeks after he allegedly pushed a woman off a moving train while trying to rob her, 47-year-old Aslam Shaikh was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Borivali.

GRP officers said this was Shaikh’s third robbery — in the first reported attempt in December 2018, he had allegedly stabbed a woman who resisted his attempts to steal from her.

Shaikh, a resident of Kalwa, could not be caught for the last year as he was disguised as a ragpicker, said GRP sources. In the recent incident, he allegedly followed the same modus operandi, wherein he would get in the unreserved women’s compartment of long-distance trains and attack women travelling alone.

After allegedly murdering Deriya Devi Chowdhary in December 2018 for slapping him while resisting his robbery attempt, Shaikh attempted two more robberies in November and December 2019. In the most recent case, Shaikh pushed Nagma Ansari (31) off the train between Mahalaxmi and Dadar. He stole Rs 4,000 in cash and her mobile phone. Based on CCTV footage from a past case, and the description given by Nagma, the GRP laid a trap at Dadar station and nabbed Shaikh, said sources. He was nabbed on January 1 and allegedly confessed to his crimes during interrogation.

