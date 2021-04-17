Mumbai: 467 booked, 243 held in 24 hours for flouting state Covid orders

MUMBAI POLICE on Friday stepped up vigilance against those violating the curfew rules. Total 467 people were booked and 243 arrested, while 219 were served notices. The remaining five accused are untraceable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and spokesperson for the Mumbai Police Chaitanya S said, “People are not serious about the curfew orders. Hence, we have decided to step up our vigilance against violators. All police station heads have been instructed to strictly implement the lockdown orders. We urge people to follow the order in the right spirit.”

Recently, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew, starting from 8 pm on April 14. Under the order, all public places will be closed and movement of people will be restricted. Nobody can step out of their home if they do not have a genuine reason to do so.

The state police, including their Mumbai counterparts, have decided to show maximum restraint while dealing with the violators. On April 14 and 15, total 127 people were booked. The police finally stepped up their enforcement on Friday, observing that people are not taking the curfew seriously.

The Indian Express reported how several people on Friday were seen moving in public places without a valid reason. Even several non-essential shops were operating near railway stations, while markets remained crowded.

On Friday, total 216 FIRs were registered and 83 of them were against those not wearing masks in public places. Forty-six FIRs were lodged for public gathering, 37 were against non-essential shops for operating despite being asked to shut down, 35 were against those violating quarantine rules and seven against hotels for not following the state orders. The remaining eight cases dealt with other types of violations.

Of the 216 FIRs, 107 were in western suburbs (Bandra to Jogeshwari) and 57 in eastern suburbs (Ghatkopar to Mulund and Kurla to Mankhurd). Of the remaining cases, 29 were in south Mumbai, 17 in north Mumbai (Goregaon to Dahisar) and six cases in central Mumbai.

“Earlier, we were booking five or more people for gathering in public, but as per the new order, we can book every single person roaming around without a valid reason,” added Chaitanya.