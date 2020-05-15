Mumbai: 45-yr-old police naik dies

He is survived by his wife and two children. (Representational) He is survived by his wife and two children. (Representational)

A 45-year-old police naik of Mumbai Police, who had tested positive for COVID –19, passed away at a hospital in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. He was the sixth policemen from Mumbai and ninth in the state to succumb to the infection.

A senior officer said Police Naik Bhagwan Parte, who was posted with Shivaji Nagar police station, had been admitted to a private hospital after he complained of breathlessness. A resident of Navi Mumbai, he had tested positive for coronavirus nearly two weeks ago.

An officer from the police station said Parte was deputed on patrolling duty. Shivaji Nagar area is one of the worst hit areas in the city.

“He went on leave on April 30 and soon tested positive. Initially, he was admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to MGM hospital. He passed away on Thursday morning,” an officer said.

So far, six policemen from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Solapur city and Nashik rural have died of COVID-19 and over 1,000 policemen have been infected across Maharashtra.

