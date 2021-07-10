Mumbai: 45-yr-old man arrested for throwing toilet cleaner on sister-in-law, two others

He added that Jyoti had been staying alone ever since her husband passed away a few years ago.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a toilet cleaner containing acid on his sister-in-law, her employer and the employer’s wife in Ghatkopar. The accused, Prabudh Kamble, was unhappy that his sister-in-law, a widow, was unwilling to be in a relationship with him, police said.

DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam said that the incident took place at a jewellery store in Parsiwadi area of Ghatkopar (West) where Jyoti, Kamble’s sister-in-law, works.

Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, Kamble reached the store with a bottle of toilet cleaner. “He called for Jyoti and as she looked towards him, he threw the toilet cleaner on her face. He then threw the cleaner on her employer S Pramanik and his wife who were present in the store,” said an officer. “Since toilet cleaners contain acid, they suffered skin burns. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accused also sustained minor injuries,” Kadam said.

He added that Jyoti had been staying alone ever since her husband passed away a few years ago. Kamble, however, was forcing to marry him though he was already married. She had refused to marry him. “Kamble was also unhappy with Pramanik for giving Jyoti the job,” said an officer.

The Ghatkopar police has registered an FIR on charges of causing grievous injuries by using dangerous weapons and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.