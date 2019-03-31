Mumbai: 45-yr-old kills mother after argument, held

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother following an argument in Bhayandar on Saturday morning. While the son, identified as Somnath Mitra (45), was arrested, the police are trying to get his mental evaluation done.

The incident came to light in the morning when the residents of Pratiksha building saw a man screaming and sobbing at the window of a second-floor house with what appeared to be blood dripping from his hands.

“When we reached the house, the man kept sitting near the window. There was blood in the entire living area and kitchen… the body of his mother was lying near the kitchen,” said a senior officer from Bhayandar police station.

“The man lived with his 80-year-old mother Rama Mitra in the rented accommodation. A missionary trust took care of the two as Somnath was unemployed,” the officer added.

On Saturday, following a heated argument over some issue, Somnath banged Rama’s head on the wall and then on the floor, said the officer. Once she collapsed, the officer said, “He bludgeoned her head and then came to the window with blood on his hands.”

The mother and son had moved to the Pratiksha building last year. The neighbours claimed that they fought a lot. “The son never stepped out of the house and would just sit staring out of the window. The mother often scolded him and there raised voices could be heard from the house,” said an officer.

“The duo had no other family members. The father had died last year, following which they moved to Bhayandar. The family had savings and managed its expenses with that. The neighbours said that no one visited the family,” the officer added.

When Somnath was taken to the police station, the police claimed, he said that he was tired of being “tortured” by her mother. “The man claimed that his mother used to torture him and not let him go out of the house. We tried to question him on what he meant by torture but he kept repeating his statements,” the officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjaykumar Patil said, “In case we don’t find any family member, the police shall take care of the body. There are several questions and looking at the brutality of the crime, we are interrogating the son to find out the motive. He has been charged with murder.”