Mumbai: 45-year-old man hangs self, blames woman-son duo of blackmail in suicide note

A 45-YEAR-OLD man allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Powai. Police said they have found a suicide note in his bedroom, accusing a woman and her son of blackmail, on the basis of which they have booked the duo for abetting his suicide. They added that the man’s wife has also alleged that the woman and her son asked her husband for money numerous times, ultimately forcing him to commit suicide.

According to police, the man committed suicide on October 10. He was living with his wife and their two sons in Powai. In a statement to police, the man’s wife, stated, “In the last couple of days, a woman was constantly calling my husband and blackmailing him. On many occasions, he even gave her cash. I happened to answer one of these phone calls, in which she threatened me as well.”

The complainant added, “Oc-tober 10, I went to buy vegetables with my elder son. When I was leaving, I saw that my husband was tense and talking to the same woman over the phone. I suspect the woman was blackmailing him for money again. My younger son, who had gone for his tuition, returned home after an hour and even he saw that his father was talking over the phone. However, when we returned from the market, we found that the bedroom was locked from the inside.”

Police said she forced the door open and found her husband hanging from the ceiling, following which they managed to untie his body with the help of family friends. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police added.

An official said the man was moved to Rajawadi hospital for a post-mortem. “The next day, we found the suicide note in which he had named the woman and her son. In the note, he had mentioned that the two blackmailed him, forcing him to commit suicide,” the official added.

“We have registered a case and are investigating,” said Senior Inspector Anil Phophale of Powai police station.