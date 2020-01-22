Mumbai: 44 pc budget spent, but BMC’s mega projects moving at snail’s pace

In 2019-20 fiscal, the civic body had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore. It is set to present the budget for the next fiscal in the first week of February. In 2019-20 fiscal, the civic body had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore. It is set to present the budget for the next fiscal in the first week of February.

While BMC claims to have spent around 44 per cent of its 2019-20 budget, several mega projects — Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP), Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), waste to energy plant at Deonar and cycling tracks — are still moving at a snail’s pace.

In 2019-20 fiscal, the civic body had presented a budget of Rs 30,692 crore. It is set to present the budget for the next fiscal in the first week of February.

According to data shared by the BMC, 43.41 per cent of 2019-20 budget was spent till December 31 last year. However, sources said, many big-ticket projects have not seen any progress in the last one year. While Gargai dam project is still in the planning stage, the Rs 14,000-crore MSDP project, under which six sewage treatment plants are set to be upgraded, is also moving to slow. Other important projects include the Waste to Energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, seven swimming pools, and night shelter homes. While work on cycling track and GMLR has begun, it is moving at a very slow pace.

“Some mega projects have not started in absence of required clearances and problems like removal of encroachment or land acquisition. We are trying to expedite the work. In the upcoming budget, we will make additional provisions for these projects,” an official from BMC said.

MSDP hit a hurdle following an order from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which asked the civic body to change its pollution standard.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App