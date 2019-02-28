Mumbai: 44 members of Jain community to attain Diksha next month

Written by Tisha Sanyal

Forty-four members of the Jain community will attain Diksha in a ceremony here next month. The youngest among them is 12 years old. The announcement was made by the Adhyatm Parivaar, a community organisation, on Wednesday. Nirmal Phophalia of the organisation said the diksharthis will attain monkhood at the Diksha Maha-Mahotsav to be held in Borivali between March 9 and 13. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The organisation said it is the first time that such a large ceremony will take place in Mumbai. Of the diksharthis, who are between 12 and 66 years, 21 are from Gujarat, 17 are from Mumbai, five are from Rajasthan and one is from Kolkata. “It takes six months training before we are ready to attain diksha,” said Kria, an 18-year-old who was a BCom student.