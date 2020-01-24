Mumbai: 43-year-old arrested for stabbing wife to death

According to the victim, the accused took offence to a story he had done a few days ago in his newspaper regarding “inefficient” work carried out in a pond redevelopment project in Bhagdawada. (Representational) According to the victim, the accused took offence to a story he had done a few days ago in his newspaper regarding “inefficient” work carried out in a pond redevelopment project in Bhagdawada. (Representational)

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. Police said the incident took place after a heated argument between the two.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Ingale, fled from his Kurla residence after stabbing the victim, Sheetal, five times, police said. However, he was caught within hours. “Ingale and Sheetal got married in 2011, both for the second time. They have two children.”

Police said Sheetal had recently run away from home, following which, Ingale had lodged a missing persons report. She was then located and since then had been staying with her family.

“Ingale doubted her character… Earlier, she had said she was staying with him for their children,” an officer said.

On Thursday, the two fought again when he once again raised doubts over her character, and Ingale stabbed Sheetal five times. “In his statement, he said he killed her in anger,” an officer said. “Instead of taking her to the hospital, he escaped. Neighbours who overheard the incident took her to Rajawadi hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App