Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Mumbai: 42-year-old woman falls for cyber frauds’ ‘gift’ offer, loses Rs 7.5L

An officer said that on September 22, Khune met one 'Ignatius Enweyne' on Instagram and the duo became friends. Enweyne told her that he was a US citizen and had his own business. The duo would chat regularly.

The woman, however, told Khune that she would have to pay custom duty for the gift. (file)

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman, wife of a BEST bus driver, was duped of Rs 7.5 lakh by her ‘American friend’ she met on Instagram. The woman, a resident of Chunabhatti, approached the police earlier this week following which an FIR has been registered against three persons, including a woman, for duping the victim identified as Savita Khune, a homemaker.

An officer said that on September 22, Khune met one ‘Ignatius Enweyne’ on Instagram and the duo became friends. Enweyne told her that he was a US citizen and had his own business. The duo would chat regularly. Then on September 25, he told her that he was sending her a gift. While the woman refused to accept the gift, he told her that it had already been dispatched.

Five days later on September 27, she received a call from another woman who claimed to be calling from ‘Delhi customs’.

The woman told Khune that a gift for her had arrived at the Delhi airport and had $30,000 in it, which is around Rs 24 lakh.

The woman, however, told Khune that she would have to pay custom duty for the gift.

Then over a period under various pretexts, Khune ended up making payments worth

Rs 7.5 lakh to the ‘Delhi customs woman’. However, when she did not receive the gift even after a month, she started suspecting something a miss. She then informed her husband who told her that she had been cheated.

An officer said, “This modus operandi has been used for years by cyber criminals. We conduct several awareness campaigns about this but people continue to fall prey to these fraudsters.”

In the past when the police have arrested accused in similar cases, it has been found that foreign nationals operating from Maharashtra use this modus operandi to dupe people.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 01:47:43 am
