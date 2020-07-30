Mumbai: 42-year-old man arrested for selling fake N95 masks

Based on the tip-off, police arrested Momin and seized 10,000 face masks, with logos of the Venus company, from a tempo. (Representational) Based on the tip-off, police arrested Momin and seized 10,000 face masks, with logos of the Venus company, from a tempo. (Representational)

MUMBAI CRIME branch has arrested a 42-year-old man, Safdar Momin, for allegedly trying to pass off low-quality face masks as N95 masks and seized masks worth Rs 29 lakh. Police suspect more people, based out of Delhi, are involved in the crime.

Assistant Police Inspector, Mumbai crime branch (Unit III) Nitin Patil said they received a tip-off that Momin, who runs a textile business in Bhiwandi, had been selling low-quality masks to a godown in Lower Parel. The accused had claimed that the masks had been produced by Venus company – the company produces high-quality masks that are used by hospitals.

Based on the tip-off, police arrested Momin and seized 10,000 face masks, with logos of the Venus company, from a tempo.

After employees of the Venus company, who were called in to check the quality of the masks, confirmed that the product had not been made by them and was of poorer quality, police said Momin was arrested and an FIR was registered against him at NM Joshi Marg police station.

“During interrogation, we have found a few more leads and there might be more arrests in the case soon. Providing low-quality masks in the name of N95 masks can put those in the medical sector at risk,” Patil said.

N95 masks are personal protective equipment that protects the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

