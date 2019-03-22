Mumbai: 42 injured during Holi festivities across city

OVER 42 people were treated in hospitals for injuries they suffered during Holi celebrations in the city on Thursday, even as nobody required hospitalisation.

Till evening, 27 people were rushed to KEM hospital. Among them, 21 required treatment for injuries suffered in the limbs and head.

Twelve men were rushed to Gokuldas Tejpal hospital on Wednesday for injuries due to fall.

“Bhang increases the heart rate and alters blood pressure. These patients may have had it on empty stomach,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM hospital.

Dr Sanjay Surase, superintendent of JJ Hospital, said three persons were brought to the hospital’s casualty ward.

The Mumbai police registered 385 cases of drunk driving across the city. They also booked 149 people for rash driving, 274 for overspeeding, 553 for triple seat driving and 3,919 people for riding without a helmet.