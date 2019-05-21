Mumbai: 40-yr-old man hacked to death by three assailants, cops detain two

A 40-year-old real estate businessman was allegedly hacked to death by three people in Ghatkopar (West) on Monday, following which two of the alleged assailants were detained.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Dubey alias Bablu, who was known to file RTI applications regularly. Police said they were on the lookout for the third accused and suspected the murder to be a fallout of a real estate dispute.

The incident took place near Tahira mosque in Jagruti Nagar area at 11.30 am, near a small eatery. Police said the accused reached the spot in an auto-rickshaw and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing. He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Within a few hours, police detained two suspects, identified as Vijay Akhade (40) and Sanjay Patwa (35). The third suspect, who is on the run, was identified as Gopal Nadar. An officer said there were frequent fights between two groups dealing in real estate in the area. The two detained suspects are linked to the group that rivalled Dubey’s, added the officer.