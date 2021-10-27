Mumbai: 40-year-old sexually assaulted in jungle off eastern express highway

A 40-YEAR OLD woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver in the jungle off the eastern express highway in Bhandup on Saturday. The police said the incident took place when the driver lured the woman with the promise of a job. Accused Brijmohan Pyaremohan Giri (40) was arrested on Sunday, said police.

While the woman stays with her three children, her husband works in another city. The police said she had recently lost her job and was desperately looking for another. “On October 17, while she was going to her relative’s place in an autorickshaw, she was on the phone requesting someone to give her a job. Giri was driving that auto… He told her that his relative can help her with a job,” said an officer.

The woman subsequently shared her contact number with Giri. On Saturday, he sensed an opportunity and called her to meet him. On the pretext of taking her to his relative’s place in Bhandup, Giri took her to a jungle. “As the woman kept inquiring where he was taking her, Giri told her that his relative will come there to meet them,” the officer said.

However, after reaching a spot where her cry for help would not reach anybody, Giri forced himself on her.

The police said he subsequently dropped her in Thane after stealing her ornaments and threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Following this, the woman approached a police station in Thane and lodged a complaint. A case under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (II) (criminal intimidation) was registered. As the incident had taken place in Mumbai, the case matter was transferred to another police station.

The police said the woman had provided them with Giri’s phone number and the registration number of the autorickshaw. “We managed to trace him to Vasai. He was caught while he was ferrying other passengers,” said the officer. Giri was brought to the police station and arrested at 10 pm on Sunday.

The police said while Giri’s first wife had succumbed to illness a few years ago, he stays in a rented apartment with his second wife and children. On Monday, he was on produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till October 28.

The police are trying to identify whether he was involved in any other crime.

“So far, we have learnt that he was booked in a case of assault in Vikhroli,” said the officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam (Zone VII) confirmed the arrest.