Mumbai: 40-year-old transgender dies in road mishap

A 40-year-old transgender died and six others were injured in an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Jogeshwari on Saturday.

According to police, Jamaluddin Ansari, 38, was driving a tempo in which he was transporting vegetables from APMC, Vashi, to Borivali market. At 5.30 am, while travelling northbound on the Jogeshwari flyover on the Western Express Highway, Ansari lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed into a car.

“Ansari was unable to control the speed of his tempo, which went on the divider of the southbound stretch and bumped into an oncoming car and a bike,” said an officer from Jogeshwari police station.

The incident took place near the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital adjacent to the highway. The tempo driver, three others in the tempo, the car driver Kaustubh Puri, 33 and the biker, Raju Vishwakarma, 27, were injured in the accident. Vishwa-karma, a Kandivli-based civil contractor, said that the tempo was speeding and lost control before bumping into the car and his bike.

All the injured persons were rushed to the nearest hospital. One of the tempo occupants, identified as Badruddin Ansari, was declared dead at the hospital. Puri, who is unconscious from his injuries, is admitted at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri. “We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” added an officer.

The police said they are investigating whether the tempo lost control due to rains or burst tyre. Police said they will arrest Ansari once he is discharged from the hospital.In another incident, an autorickshaw driver, Deepak Prasad, died after a BMW rammed into his vehicle from behind at 2 am on Saturday. According to police, Ishan Bhatt, a hotelier who lives in Pune, was heading to Vashi from Nerul and the auto driver was going home from APMC. Bhatt was allegedly driving at a high speed and failed to spot the autorickshaw, which had stopped to take a right turn near a junction. Bhatt has been arrested.