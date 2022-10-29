Mumbai: 4-year-old dies while playing below building that collapsed

A four-year-old boy died while he was playing below a ground-plus two-storey residential building, which collapsed in Trombay on Saturday. Two others sustained injuries in the incident that took place at Datt Nagar slum in Cheeta Camp around 7.15 pm.

Pranav Ashok Mane was declared brought dead at Shatabdi hospital at Govandi. The injured, identified Prince Ashish Kolji (8) and Jafar Mandal (45), are in a stable condition at the hospital, said BMC.

Civic officials and local residents said the building was an old and dilapidated structure and was built on collector’s land.

“A portion of the second floor balcony collapsed in the evening. While no one stays in the top two floors, some workers and local residents lived on the ground floor,” said Mahendra Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner from M East ward.

“This building was in a poor condition. We have started pulling down some of the dangerous portions of the structure as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Ubale said Mane was not a resident of this building and died after slabs fell on him.

Faiyaz Alam, local resident and president of Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, said Mane was was playing on the road when the incident took place. “The portion of the balcony that collapsed faces the main road. Children were playing on the road below the building when the incident took place. Slabs fell on one of the child, who died on the spot. The rest were injured. The building is very old and is privately owned,” he added.