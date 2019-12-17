Mumbai: 4-year-old boy found murdered, two men held

Two men were arrested on Monday. (Representational Image) Two men were arrested on Monday. (Representational Image)

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a four-year-old boy in Waliv area of Palghar. The boy’s body had been found in an abandoned house near his home in Waliv last week.

The Waliv police identified the two accused as Jangilal Harijan (22) and Mohammad Imran (24). “Imran is a habitual offender. Both accused were arrested in Mahim. We are yet to find the motive behind the kidnapping and murder,” a senior officer of Palghar police said. The boy, Shailesh Gautam, had gone missing on December 3, and was last spotted playing outside his house. His parents lodged an FIR on the same night.

