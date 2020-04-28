Mumbai: 4 test positive at Mantralaya, contact tracing on

Mumbai fire brigade personnel fumigate Mantralaya on Monday. (Express photo) Mumbai fire brigade personnel fumigate Mantralaya on Monday. (Express photo)

The state secretariat, Mantralaya, was sanitised on Monday after three members of the housekeeping staff and one doctor working for the emergency ambulance service tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manoj Saunik said, “Every inch has been sanitised, contact tracing is on. Some people have been quarantined. All protocols for screening are being followed.”

The administration has decided to install thermal scanners at the security gate from Tuesday. The PWD has shot off a letter to the concerned ward officer stating that as the department staffers come into regular contact with sanitation workers, all staffers be tested. An additional thermal scanner will also be dedicated to the PWD.

A contractual worker attached with a private company and employed by the housekeeping wing, had developed fever and tested positive. Following this, around 40 people were tested. The private company staffers are deployed to clean the lobby and outer areas of the Mantralaya.

Of those who tested positive, one contractual worker and two members of the emergency medical staff were staying at Mantralaya itself to limit exposure.

“The ambulance on duty has been sanitised and another has been pressed into service as a stand by,” said Dr Ashish Yadav, zonal manager, (Mumbai) of 108 BVG India, which runs 93 emergency ambulance services in the city.

An official said that as a precautionary measure, thermal scanners had already been installed at all state owned residential complexes housing top bureaucrats and politicians.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.