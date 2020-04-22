Mumbai: 4 members of family held for ‘killing’ 2 brothers

Police said they have recorded Adnan’s statement, in which he said the fight broke out due to the parking issue. (Representational) Police said they have recorded Adnan’s statement, in which he said the fight broke out due to the parking issue. (Representational)

RAK Marg police arrested four members of a family for allegedly killing two brothers in Sewri Cross Road. According to police, there was a dispute between the two families, and on Monday, a fight broke out between them over parking a two-wheeler.

Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday, when Kareem Shaikh wanted to park his vehicle, reportedly in the front of the house of three brothers — Shahid Razak Patel (22), Sahil Razak Patel (16) and Adnan (16). The three stopped him from parking in the area, police added.

Kareem, with his parents – Yusuf Umar Shaikh (70), Mehraj Yusuf Shaikh (65) – and sister Minaz (35), reportedly attacked the three brothers with sharp objects, and stabbed two of them to death.

The brothers were then taken to KEM Hospital, where Shahid and Sahil succumbed to their injuries, while Adnan remains critical. Police said they have recorded Adnan’s statement, in which he said the fight broke out due to the parking issue.

Senior police inspector Sunil Sohani of RAK Marg police station said, “The two families have been in dispute for the last few days. They earlier came to the police station to file cross non-cognisable offences against each other.” Police registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police said Kareem, who was earlier arrested for allegedly killing another man in his vicinity, had been recently released on bail.

