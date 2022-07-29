Mumbai: 4 members of family found dead at home

Four members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were found dead at their house in Govandi Friday morning. While Shakeel Khan (34) was found hanging, his wife Razia (28) and two children, Sarfaraz (7) and Atisha (3), were lying on the floor. The local Shivaji Nagar police has taken an accidental death report in the matter.

According to police, Shakeel’s younger brother, who sleeps in a general store run by the family in Indira Nagar in Baiganwadi, was waiting for Shakeel at the shop at 10 am. In their daily routine, after shutting the shop at night, Shakeel would go to his residence 200 metres away while the younger brother slept at the shop. In the morning, after Shakeel would come to the shop his younger brother would go to his residence for breakfast.

Since Shakeel didn’t come to the shop by 10.30 am and was not answering the phone, his brother went to their house, which was locked. With the help of neighbours, he broke down the door and found Shakeel hanging from the ceiling while his wife and children were lying on the ground. The police also found a bottle of room cleaner and a larger water bottle.

An officer said they suspect Shakeel asked his wife and children to drink the water mixed with room cleaner after which he hung himself. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, which will give us clarity on the cause and time of death,” an officer said.

Shakeel has four other brothers and co-owns a room in Bandra East. The official said the family did not appear to be in any financial distress. The neighbours of the deceased said the family appeared to be fine and no fights or other domestic issues were known to them.

An officer said, “The family is in a state of shock, so we do not want to record their statement at this stage. But in a day or two, there should be some clarity on the issue once we record their statement.”