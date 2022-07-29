Mumbai: 4 members of family found dead at home

July 29, 2022 10:07:13 pm
Four members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were found dead at their house in Govandi Friday morning. While Shakeel Khan (34) was found hanging, his wife Razia (28) and two children, Sarfaraz (7) and Atisha (3), were lying on the floor. The local Shivaji Nagar police has taken an accidental death report in the matter.
According to police, Shakeel’s younger brother, who sleeps in a general store run by the family in Indira Nagar in Baiganwadi, was waiting for Shakeel at the shop at 10 am. In their daily routine, after shutting the shop at night, Shakeel would go to his residence 200 metres away while the younger brother slept at the shop. In the morning, after Shakeel would come to the shop his younger brother would go to his residence for breakfast.
Since Shakeel didn’t come to the shop by 10.30 am and was not answering the phone, his brother went to their house, which was locked. With the help of neighbours, he broke down the door and found Shakeel hanging from the ceiling while his wife and children were lying on the ground. The police also found a bottle of room cleaner and a larger water bottle.
An officer said they suspect Shakeel asked his wife and children to drink the water mixed with room cleaner after which he hung himself. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, which will give us clarity on the cause and time of death,” an officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shakeel has four other brothers and co-owns a room in Bandra East. The official said the family did not appear to be in any financial distress. The neighbours of the deceased said the family appeared to be fine and no fights or other domestic issues were known to them.
An officer said, “The family is in a state of shock, so we do not want to record their statement at this stage. But in a day or two, there should be some clarity on the issue once we record their statement.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
1st T20I: Karthik powers India to 190/6
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Mumbai: 4 members of family found dead at home
Russia says Ukraine struck prison in Donetsk region, killing 40
Nick Kyrgios’ court date for assault charge by ex-girlfriend pushed by 3 weeks
Once M Visvesvaraya’s office, this village school in Karnataka stares at closure
Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya bag Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. See photos
MP: Cong alleges irregularities in Bhopal Panchayat polls; Digvijaya seen jostling with police
CWG triathlon’s Eric the Eel moment: Ghanaian Pappoe crosses the finish line 46 minutes after Bermuda’s Duffy wins gold
ICW 2022: Showstopper Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a cutout gown for designer Dolly J
Need to stop drunk driving completely: Goa CM
Meat shops in municipal limits to stay closed for 9 days during Jain festival: Gurgaon civic body
Court issues arrest warrant against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session