scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Mumbai: 4 members of family found dead at home

An officer said they suspect Shakeel asked his wife and children to drink the water mixed with room cleaner after which he hung himself. "We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, which will give us clarity on the cause and time of death," an officer said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 10:07:13 pm
accident, indian expressThe local Shivaji Nagar police has taken an accidental death report in the matter. (File Photo)

Four members of a family, including a pregnant woman, were found dead at their house in Govandi Friday morning. While Shakeel Khan (34) was found hanging, his wife Razia (28) and two children, Sarfaraz (7) and Atisha (3), were lying on the floor. The local Shivaji Nagar police has taken an accidental death report in the matter.

According to police, Shakeel’s younger brother, who sleeps in a general store run by the family in Indira Nagar in Baiganwadi, was waiting for Shakeel at the shop at 10 am. In their daily routine, after shutting the shop at night, Shakeel would go to his residence 200 metres away while the younger brother slept at the shop. In the morning, after Shakeel would come to the shop his younger brother would go to his residence for breakfast.

Since Shakeel didn’t come to the shop by 10.30 am and was not answering the phone, his brother went to their house, which was locked. With the help of neighbours, he broke down the door and found Shakeel hanging from the ceiling while his wife and children were lying on the ground. The police also found a bottle of room cleaner and a larger water bottle.

An officer said they suspect Shakeel asked his wife and children to drink the water mixed with room cleaner after which he hung himself. “We have sent the bodies for post-mortem, which will give us clarity on the cause and time of death,” an officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

Shakeel has four other brothers and co-owns a room in Bandra East. The official said the family did not appear to be in any financial distress. The neighbours of the deceased said the family appeared to be fine and no fights or other domestic issues were known to them.

More from Mumbai

An officer said, “The family is in a state of shock, so we do not want to record their statement at this stage. But in a day or two, there should be some clarity on the issue once we record their statement.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
1st T20I: Karthik powers India to 190/6
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Karthik powers India to 190/6

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

Will Smith breaks silence over Oscar slap, apologises to Chris

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
CWG | Women's Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement