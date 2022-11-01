Mumbai: 4 ISO certifications for city fire brigade

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has received four certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for its performance and service, becoming the first and only such authority in the country to acquire it.

The MFB has received certifications in four different parameters, with the standards including ISO 9001, 2015 for quality management; ISO 14001, 2015 for environment management system; ISO 45001, 2018 for occupational safety and health management; and ISO 27001 for information and security management.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of MFB, said that the ISO will audit the brigade’s performance every year, and it will have to work “more efficiently” to maintain the standard. “Now the brigade’s performance will be recorded as per the international standards. With the improvised system in the IT section, the firemen will get a more accurate idea about the intensity of the fire incidents, and how many vehicles or personnel need to be pressed into operation at the incident sites,” Parab said.

New chief

Sanjay Manjrekar, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of MFB, took over as the new chief of the brigade after his predecessor Hemant Parab retired on Monday after 33 years of service. Parab had joined the brigade as an assistant fire officer in 1989, and was promoted to the CFO rank in 2021. Manjrekar has also been associated with the MFB for the last 33 years.