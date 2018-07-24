Mumbai: 4 injured after Jaguar rams into 10 vehicles, locals thrash driver

Jaguar rammed into ten vehicles on Monday evening (Source: ANI Twitter) Jaguar rammed into ten vehicles on Monday evening (Source: ANI Twitter)

Four people, including children, were injured and ten cars were damaged after a speeding Jaguar rammed into them in Mumbai’s Versova on Monday evening. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Jaguar was apparently under the influence of alcohol and was thrashed by onlookers before he was handed over to the police. The locals damaged the car as well.

The driver, identified as Hitesh Golacha (45) allegedly lost control of the speeding Jaguar before ramming into the vehicles on a narrow road at New Madha Complex at around 7 pm in Versova.

It was only after police reached the spot and took the situation under control that Golacha was rushed to a hospital as he sustained injuries after locals thrashed him. He has been booked with rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

