Mumbai: 4 held for sexual assault of 19-year-old student

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that a 20-year-old student from the same college, touched her inappropriately. (Representational Image) In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that a 20-year-old student from the same college, touched her inappropriately. (Representational Image)

Four youth were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student at a college in Nagpada.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30 pm, when the first-year BCom student was standing near a stationery shop in the college premises. An eyewitness told The Indian Express that the accused touched the woman’s private parts and her shoulder.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that a 20-year-old student from the same college, touched her inappropriately. When she confronted him, he allegedly started abusing and threatening her. At this, other students intervened and the accused allegedly went on to abuse and threaten them as well. In the meantime, a student called the police. As soon as a police van arrived at the college, the accused fled, the complainant claimed.

As police left after inquiring into the matter, the accused returned to the college with three of his friends, who were armed with hockey sticks and iron rods, the complainant alleged. “They came charging at me… they surrounded me and started touching me again. They made lewd remarks. None of my friends were around to help me out then,” she added. The woman claimed she somehow managed to flee and ran towards the nearby police station. She went on to call her brother and filed a police complaint.

The accused were arrested from the college premises. “Their hockey stick and iron rods have been seized,” said the officer.

The four have been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were on Sunday produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

