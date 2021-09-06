Mumbai: 4 held for ‘robbing’ taxi driver on highway

The Chunabhatti police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing a taxi driver on Sion Trombay highway.

The police said that a group of five threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money early Thursday. When the driver refused, they sprayed pepper on his eyes, and stole cash and valuables from him.

The four arrested have been identified as Gaurav Dhanwate (20), Krishna Maghade (19) Mayur Nikum (20) and Mehul Jadhav (18). The fifth accused is at large.

The police said that the five hired a taxi from Byculla and asked the driver, Lalit Sarjuprasad Tiwari, to drop them at Mulund. Midway, one of the accused said he wanted to answer nature’s call and asked Tiwari was asked to stop the cab.

“As soon as they stopped, one of them placed a knife near his neck and demanded cash and valuables. He refused and pushed them away, but got stabbed on his hand,” said an officer. The five then used pepper spray on his eyes, took his cash and mobile and fled.

“Our patrolling police consisting of two constables reached and saw the taxi driver screaming in pain,” said an officer. They called for back-up and chased the accused.

“We caught one of the five at the spot and recovered two bags from him. The stolen cash, mobile and other valuables were found in his bag, while pepper spray and other weapons were also recovered,” said senior police inspector Deepak Pagare.

During the inquiry, Dhanwate said that they were from Nashik and had come to Mumbai to steal.

“They could not target anyone, so while leaving the city, they thought of robbing the taxi driver,” said assistant police inspector Jitendra Zoman.

The police then sent a team to Nashik and caught three other accused. They were brought to Mumbai and arrested.

A case was registered under sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

“We are trying to get details of whether they robbed anyone else,” said Zoram. “We have learnt that they have a few cases registered against them in Nashik, we are trying to verify that.”