Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Mumbai: 4 arrested for selling cannabis from godown near railway station

The four procured the narcotics from another accused who is currently on the run, the police said.

cannabisThe police team checked the pockets of their accused and found cannabis. (Representational)
The Mumbai crime branch Sunday arrested four persons on charges of selling cannabis from an unused godown near Reay Road railway station. The police seized cannabis worth Rs 27 lakh from the four accused and are on the lookout for the fifth accused.

Senior inspector (Unit IV) Indrajit More who led the raid said they had information that some people were trying to sell drugs from the old godown. When the police team reached the spot around 8.50 pm Sunday night, they found two men — Khalil Shaikh, 57, and Mahmood Mansoori, 57 — sitting at the spot.

The police team checked their pockets and found cannabis on their person. The police questioned them about the source of the narcotics, following which the duo led them to two others – Salim Shaikh, 58, and Ganesh Harijan, 40, both residents of Reay Road.

More said the four procured the narcotics from another accused who is currently on the run. An officer said that the usual modus operandi of the accused would be to sit at the godown and keep the majority of the contraband hidden in a pipe beneath the godown, from where they would source it for clients.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:52 IST
