Mumbai: 39-year-old man arrested for extorting Rs 50,000 from murderer’s family

THE RCF police has arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly extorting 50,000 from the family of a woman arrested in a murder case. The accused Santosh Sathe who is affiliated with a political party approached the woman’s family and alleged that he knew the investigating officer of her case and if he talks to them, the woman would be spared from torture in the police custody. He then demanded Rs 50000.

The police said that the woman Reshma Oval was arrested on December 8 along with her brother-in-law Sumit Pathankar for allegedly killing her brother and disposing his body in the mangroves in Chembur.

She told police that her brother Devendra Akhade (32) would trouble the family members under the influence of alcohol due to which she happened to kill him in fit of rage following which with the help of her brother-in-law, she dumped his body in Chembur and fled.

The woman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch, after a man saw them dump Akhade’s body. The two were then handed over to RCF police station as a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered with them.

Senior police inspector Sopan Nighot of RCF police station said, “When their family members were present at the police station, Sathe happened to meet them and alleged that the two will be tortured by the police.”

Sathe further alleged that he could help them and talk to the policemen for which he demanded Rs 50000.

The complainant Chitra Pathankar, who is the wife of the arrested accused Sumit transferred the amount in his bank account. The incident came to light when she happened to speak to the investigating officers about the incident following which a case of extortion was registered.

“The case was registered at 4pm on Saturday, following which we dispatched a team and arrested Sathe from his Govandi residence,” said an officer.

