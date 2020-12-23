Mumbai: 39-year-old arrested for ‘snatching chain from 65-year-old woman’

The accused was identified because he was not wearing a helmet and did not hide his face, police said. (Representational)

A 39-year-old man who was employed in the merchant navy has been arrested for allegedly snatching a chain from a 65-year-old woman in Girgaon on Sunday.

The accused, Fazal Aashfi, confessed that he committed the theft because he was unemployed and facing income shortage due to the lockdown, police said.

“After a dispute at home, he stepped out late on Saturday night, consumed alcohol and under its influence committed the crime,” said an investigating officer.

At 8.40 am on Sunday, a woman, Shobhadevi Jain, was walking towards her house. “She visits the temple every morning. When she was returning from the temple on Sunday, an unknown person snatched her chain and escaped on his bike in the direction of HN Reliance Hospital,” said an officer.

The woman then approached VP road police station and lodged a complaint. Upon scrutinising CCTV footage, the police managed to get the accused’s vehicle number. The accused was identified because he was not wearing a helmet and did not hide his face, police said.

A team was then sent to his house in Dongri in the evening and Aashfi was brought in for questioning.

The accused in his confession said he is married and has a daughter, police said. He was employed in a shipping company but failed to land any work due to the lockdown and could not earn money in order to feed his family, police said.

“We have learnt that he committed the crime in desperation for money. He told us that he earned around Rs 60,000 a month but has failed to get any salary since the lockdown was imposed,” said an officer.

Aashfi was remanded to police custody for two days on Monday and when he was again produced in court on Wednesday, he was sent to judicial custody.

