Mumbai: 38-yr-old woman working as domestic help arrested over 50 times for house theft

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested over 50 times now for allegedly committing house thefts while working as a domestic help, from 2006 to date. She was arrested again on Thursday by the property cell of the Crime Branch for allegedly stealing 2,500 dollars.

According to police, the woman, identified as Vanita Gaikwad, keeps changing her name and address to avoid being caught. Police said they were investigating a house theft, for which an FIR was filed on May 26 at Juhu police station by a fashion designer by the name of Deepika Ganguly, who stayed in an apartment at Vile Parle (West).

Police further said Gaikwad, as usual, told Ganguly that she had lost her documents and submit them in some days. Within 10 days of being hired, Gaikwad stole cash and disappeared, police added.

Police also said they managed to identify her through CCTV camera footage and vast criminal record. “She has been arrested over 50 times now. She has been convicted several times,” said senior inspector Shashikant Pawar of the property cell.

Asked how she managed to find her targets, an officer said, “She contacts watchmen of all societies and exchanges numbers. Due to Covid-19, many house helps have left for their homes in the village and there is a demand for them.”

Gaikwad was nabbed from Vikhroli and has two children, who live separately, police added.