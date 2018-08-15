Mumbai: 38-yr-old serial sexual offender sentenced to jail for rest of life

Ayyaz Mohammed Ali Ansari (38) was found guilty of raping a minor last month. In April 2017 as well, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor. (Representational) Ayyaz Mohammed Ali Ansari (38) was found guilty of raping a minor last month. In April 2017 as well, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor. (Representational)

A SPECIAL court on Tuesday sentenced a serial sexual offender, convicted twice for rape, to life imprisonment for the remainder of his life. Ayyaz Mohammed Ali Ansari (38) was found guilty of raping a minor last month. In April 2017 as well, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor.

In the recent case, the prosecution had sought the death penalty for Ansari under section 376 E (punishment for repeat offenders) of the Criminal Law Amendment, 2013. On Thursday, Special Judge MA Baraliya had pronounced Ansari guilty under sections, including rape, unnatural sex and voluntarily causing hurt of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court had also directed Ansari to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh to the victim.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma, on April 7, 2014, Ansari had accosted a 13-year old minor while she was returning from school. He told her that he was her father’s friend and that he wanted to him give his mobile phone number. He asked the minor to accompany him and took her to an isolated building, where he raped her and fled. The minor was found by the building watchman, who contacted her father with the help of his contact number written in the girl’s school identity card.

An FIR was registered and based on the description given by the girl, Ansari’s sketch was drawn. With multiple cases with a similar modus operandi registered against Ansari for sexual harassment and rape, he was later arrested. While seeking punishment for him, the prosecution had submitted that Ansari has various cases against him of similar acts committed on minor girls, which showed his brutality and depravity.

It was also submitted that while Ansari was found guilty in four cases, some are still pending trial. Arguing that his client was acquitted in a case, Ansari’s advocate Anil Jadhav had claimed that the police had filed false cases against him.

