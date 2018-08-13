Mumbai: 38-yr-old held for duping two people of Rs 26.5 lacs

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Andheri for allegedly duping two persons of Rs 26.5 lakh. The police said the accused would claim to be related to politicians. At least 22 others have also been duped with investigators from another district also on his trail, said police.

According to investigators, a complainant was promised a job with Air India, while another was assured a flat built by MHADA at a cheaper rate.

According to police officials, the accused, Mahesh Ingale — who hails from Kolhapur — used the alias Sameer Patil to dupe people. He would claim that former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil was his father.

“On a few occasions, he claimed to be a brother of late Member of Parliament Anantrao Patil,” said an officer from Amboli police station.

The police said in April, two men filed a complaint, saying that they had been duped of Rs 26.5 lakh.

“One complainant alleged that he was offered a job with Air India for which he paid Rs 8.5 lakh while the second complainant said that he was assured a flat in a MHADA colony for which he was asked to pay Rs 18 lakhs,” said an officer.

When the accused escaped after taking money from the two, they filed a complaint, which later was converted into an FIR in May.

During investigation, Amboli police found that he had duped at least 22 others. The Kolhapur police were also on the lookout for Ingale. The Amboli police managed to trace him near Mohamed Ali Road in south Mumbai on Friday night with the help of his call data records. “We had five numbers that were being used by Ingale. Using those, we located him near Mohamed Ali Road.

However, we had to search several lodges and dormitories to find him because the accused would keep changing his location as a precaution against being caught,” said assistant police inspector Ravindra Kalamkar.

Police have recovered nine debit cards and 12 sim cards from the accused.

