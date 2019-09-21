Mumbai: 38-year-old woman duped of Rs 82 lakh

A 38-year-old interior decorator from south Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 82 lakh after befriending an alleged US-based man on a matrimonial site.

The police said the woman, who has filed for a divorce, received a request from one Vikram Mohan on a Marathi matrimonial website on February 24, 2018. “I got married in 2009 and later as it didn’t work out with my husband, we have filed for the divorce. At present, I stay with my eight-year-old son,” the complainant said in her statement to police.

She claimed that on receiving the request from a man on the matrimonial site, she went through his profile, which said he stayed in the US with his son and a daughter. “After I accepted his request, we started chatting. He introduced himself as an engineer working in US and claimed that his wife had died in an accident,” she added.

Within a week, Mohan proposed her marriage, which she accepted. The two decided to get married in April 2018. “He said he would bring his children to Mumbai in April and also planned four our marriage. In April, he said he has got a road construction contract due to which he won’t be able to come to Mumbai and postponed the marriage,” the complainant told the police.

On April 11, 2018 , Mohan told her that he urgently needed Rs 10 lakh and asked if she could send him the amount.

“The woman transferred the amount. In the same month, she transferred another Rs 22 lakh after he told her that he needed money to buy material for the road construction,” said an officer from VP Road police. Mohan promised to return her the money as soon as he would land in Mumbai for their marriage. The woman added that her mother had sold a property in early 2018, of which, Rs 1.8 crore was shared between her and her brother.

In June 2018, the accused asked for another Rs 50 lakh from the complainant, saying his road construction machinery stopped working and he had to buy a new one. “The complainant transferred the sum. The two kept talking frequently and the accused kept postponing their marriage till May 2019, when the woman realised that she has been duped,” said an officer.

Since May 2019, the accused’s phone number has been out of service. When she couldn’t find his account on the matrimonial website, she approached the police and submitted a complaint. A cheating case was registered on Tuesday. “We are trying to trace him with the help of the details provided by the complainant,” said an officer.