Mumbai: 37-year-old history-sheeter held for ‘extorting’ hotelier

MUMBAI Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly extorting a Powai-based hotelier.

Advertising

The accused, Sachin Mohite alias Baby (37), has in the past been arrested in a murder case. He was known to have terrorised owners of several shops and establishments in Powai area by demanding money from them, said police.

A police officer said a Powai-based hotelier approached them last week with a complaint against Mohite, who demanded Rs 25,000 from him. The complainant was directed to Powai police station, where an FIR was registered against Mohite under sections of the Indian Penal Code. The crime branch also started a probe into the matter.

Police said Mohite, who was aware that an FIR had been registered, fled from his residence. Crime branch unit 10, led by Senior Inspector Anil Mane, started a search and eventually arrested the accused.

Advertising

“He was planning to leave the city after he came to know about the FIR. We caught him in the nick of time,” said Mane.

Police said that they found five FIRs registered against Mohite. “ He would scare people by saying he had a lot of clout, and unlike other gangsters, directly demanded money rather than making anonymous phone calls,” said the officer.