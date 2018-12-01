Mumbai: 36-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing woman

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who owns a film production house. The police claimed the accused, Satyendra Tyagi, threatened the complainant by using the name of gangster Ravi Pujari.

Earlier, Tyagi had been arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly threatening choreographer-turned-producer Remo D’Souza to recover his investment of Rs 5 crore.

The complainant, in her statement, alleged that she met the accused in 2012 at an event during which he introduced himself as a property dealer from Ghaziabad.

“Tyagi agreed to invest Rs 50 lakh in her film. The deal also said that the accused will have a role in the movie. He was to get Rs 60 lakh after the movie was released. The complainant reportedly said she would return the money in two instalments of Rs 30 lakhs each,” said an officer from Amboli police station.

In 2016, after the shooting for his role was over, the accused reportedly visited the complainant claiming that his investment gave him the authority to enter her house and office.

“He then threatened her using Ravi Pujari’s name. Later, in December 2012, she got calls from three unknown numbers and was allegedly threatened by unknown persons. The caller said he would kidnap her,” said an officer.

The complainant, in her statement to the police, has alleged that she later received messages with lewd comments and that the accused also threatened to harm her children.