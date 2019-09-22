Mumbai: 35,000 BEST employees unsure if they will get Diwali bonus this time

More than 35,000 employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) may not get their Diwali bonus on time this year. With the announcement of dates of the Assembly elections in the state next month and the model code of conduct kicking in, the BEST committee won’t be able to clear the bonus proposal before the festival.

“Every year, BEST employees get the Diwali bonus a week before the festival. But this time the administration failed to get the bonus proposal cleared by the BEST committee on time. The administration had finalised Rs 9,100 each as bonus for the employees,” an official said.

Committee members alleged that the administration deliberately delayed the bonus proposal. Sunil Ganacharya, a senior committee member from the BJP, said, “If the BEST administration wants the committee to clear the bonus proposal, then it must take the Election Commission’s permission. Then we can clear the proposal.”

Ravi Raja, also a senior committee member, said, “In recent days, the BEST administration placed so many proposals before the committee, like wet-leasing of buses, but did not put up the bonus proposal. This clearly shows the administration deliberately delayed the bonus of 35,000 employees.”