Mumbai: 35-yr-old man murders his three children, kills himself

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after killing his three children at Nallasopara on Saturday. Police suspect the man, Kailash Parmar, had been depressed since his wife left for her parent’s house.

Parmar, a vegetable vendor, stayed with his three children – Nayan (10), Nandini (8) and Naina (5) – in a chawl at Shweta Colony in Nalasopara (East). His father stayed in the neighbouring building. Following a fight, one-and-a-half-months ago, his wife Anita had left for her parent’s house. “Since then, the four would go to Parmar’s father’s house to eat,” said an officer.

Likewise, Saturday, Parmar and his three children went to the father’s house for lunch. “Parmar had come across a picture of his wife with another man on Facebook and was disturbed. He told his father about it over lunch,” the officer added.

The four left after having lunch. Parmar also reportedly told his father that they would come back for tea and snacks at 4 pm. The father waited for them till 8 pm, but they did not show up. He then went to their house to check on them. “When Parmar did not respond to the door bell, the father, with the help of neighbours, broke open the door. Inside, they found the four bodies,” said the officer.

The throats of the children were slit, the police said, adding that they believe that Parmar must have killed them before slitting his own throat. “Parmar initially tried to kill himself by hanging,” the officer said.

The bodies of three children were found in the front hall of the flat while Parmar was found in the kitchen. The police have recovered a knife from the spot.

Tulinj police has registered a case of murder against Parmar, while their bodies have been sent for postmortem. “We are awaiting the reports to know whether he gave them any sedative, as the neighbours did not hear any noise,” said the officer. ENS

