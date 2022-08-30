scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Mumbai: 35-year-old man arrested for ‘running sex chat call centre’, 17 women rescued

Sources said the women who were rescued were given cubicles from where they took these calls, which included audio and video calls.

The accused was operating the call centre Sea Link Media and Entertainment in Kaanchpada, the police said. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai crime branch Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly operating a call centre in Malad that provided “sex chat services” and rescued 17 women from the premises.

The accused, Brijesh Sharma, was operating the call centre Sea Link Media and Entertainment in Kaanchpada, the police said. An officer added that 19 mobile phones and other materials were seized from the spot.

An officer said Sharma made use of an online chatting application on which are registered people from across India and other countries. The accused took payments through digital wallets, the officer said.

An officer said they are in the process of finding out who else was involved in the scam. Sources said the women who were rescued were given cubicles from where they took these calls, which included audio and video calls. The accused was produced before a local court and remanded to police custody.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:36:37 pm
