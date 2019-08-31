Mumbai: 34-year-old dupes two, arrested for 104th time

NITESH DAFALE, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested for the 104th time last week when he was picked up along with an accomplice for allegedly duping two senior citizens in Chembur.

Advertising

The Tilak Nagar police, which made the arrest, said that Dafale alias Deepak Patil (34) has 104 cases registered against him in three states and had been arrested in each case. He had been booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft and cheating since 2007.

“When we checked his history sheet, we learnt that he had earlier been arrested 103 times by different police stations in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Karnataka and Hyderabad,” said an officer.

Originally hailing from Kolhapur, Dafale stayed at J B Nagar in Andheri with his wife and three children. The police said he committed his first crime in 2007, when he allegedly stabbed a person in Thane in fit of rage. He was arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and lodged in jail.

Advertising

“In jail, Dafale was introduced to people affiliated with the Ravi Pujari gang. After he went out of jail on bail, he committed three murders,” said the officer.

Earlier this year, Dafale was arrested by the Karnataka Police for theft. He, however, managed to flee from the custody of the escorting policemen while he was being taken to jail. “After fleeing from Dharwad court, he came to Mumbai. He started staying with his family and went on committing crimes,” said the officer.

On July 28, two cases of cheating were registered with the Tilak Nagar police. Both complainants, Anushya Vasa (69) and Ulhassi Jain (60), were allegedly duped by someone using the same modus operandi. According to the complaints, Dafale and his accomplice Sohail Khan fled with valuables worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 30,000 from Vasa and Jain, respectively.

“After the cases were registered, we started checking CCTV footage and found the same motorcycle present at both crime spots. The motorcycle owner, Sonu, was called for questioning and detained. He revealed that Dafale took his motorcycle and committed the crimes,” said the officer. “We asked him to call Dafale and ask him to meet him in Nalasopara. We laid a trap and arrested Dafale,” said Sub-Inspector Amol Ambavane.

During interrogation, Dafale revealed the identity of Khan, who was later arrested from his residence on Mira Road. “Khan was earlier arrested for looting an ATM van in Karnataka. He met Dafale in jail and hatched a plan to work together in Mumbai,” an officer said.

The police have detected two more cases of cheating registered against Dafale. “Despite having been affiliated with the Pujari gang, Dafale was currently involved in petty crimes, as most of his associates have left the country,” said an officer.