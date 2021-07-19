Mumbai: 34 kg of agarwood seized, two arrested

The accused have been identified as Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Abdul Mukeet and Baharuddin Fajr Ali.

The Mumbai Crime Branch late on Saturday arrested two people and seized 34 kilograms of agarwood from the Dongri area.



An officer said, “We came to know that these two would procure agarwood from Assam and sell them to Arabs.”

Mukeet also owns a shop in Colaba and the investigators said that he is yet to furnish any documents that permits him to sell agarwood. “Even if he has a permit to sell agarwood then also he is not allowed to keep these woods at home. We are trying to ascertain whether they exported agarwood illegally to any middle eastern countries,” Police inspector Pandarinath Patil said.

The police said that Ali was arrested as he works for him.

The investigators are trying to get details on the source of agarwood in Assam.