Mumbai: 33-yr-old woman gangraped near station, four arrested

The accused have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Baraskar, Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogle. (Representational image) The accused have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Baraskar, Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogle. (Representational image)

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and robbed by four men near a railway station in the city late on Monday. Four men were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the woman, a widow who works as a domestic help, was on her way to a terminus take a train to Madhya Pradesh. Police said she had gone to the bushes located on the isolated stretch between the station and the terminus to urinate, when she was dragged into the bushes by two men.

They were later joined by two others, who took turns to rape her, stole Rs 3,000 from her and fled with her mangalsutra.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Baraskar, Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogle.

“The incident took place around 11 pm, when the woman was going to her native place in Madhya Pradesh. She had reached Kurla railway station by a local train and was to take a train at midnight. While she was walking from the station towards LTT, she stopped near the bushes to urinate,” said Senior Inspector Vilas Shinde from Nehru Nagar police.

“Tiwari and Baraskar, who are believed to have been taking drugs, were sitting on the other side of the bushes. They pulled the woman towards their side and forced themselves upon her. Around the same time, Wagh and Bhogle were passing through the area on a motorcycle. They knew Tiwari and Baraskar. On hearing sounds coming from the bushes, they went in and found the woman being raped. They too joined in,” he added.

Eventually, the four left after snatching the woman’s mangalsutra and the Rs 3,000 that she was carrying, said police.

The woman later came to the main road and asked a passerby for help, who in turn contacted the Police Control Room. A police vehicle arrived and took the woman to a hospital. Medical examination of the woman, who has two

children, has confirmed rape, said police.

Based on her statement, an FIR on charges of rape, unnatural offences and robbery was registered.

“The passerby, a woman, had seen one of the accused, who followed the victim till she met her. She knew the accused and helped the police in tracking him down,” said an officer.

Soon after, the three other men were arrested. All four accused were produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody. “While Tiwari does odd jobs, Baraskar works at a cold drinks stall. Wagh is an autorickshaw driver and Bhogle is employed as a delivery boy,” said the officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App