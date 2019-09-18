Mumbai: 33-year-old arrested for killing woman, cops suspect rape bid

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman in south Mumbai by smashing her head in with a rock.

Police said there was indication of sexual assault as the woman’s body was found in a partially naked condition.

According to police, the accused must have tried raping the woman and then killed her when she put up a fight.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. The police control room received a call around 8.40 am with information on a woman’s body found on Babulal Tank road.

“When we went to the spot, the body was lying on the footpath in a semi-naked condition. We rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer.

Doctors said she died of a grievous head injury, putting the time of death a few hours ago. Police registered a case of murder thereafter.

Police said there were no CCTV cameras at the spot and when they started looking into footage from cameras installed in nearby areas, they spotted a woman entering a lane with a man.

“Due to a bandobast during Muharram last week, one constable posted in and around Khadkewadi area identified the suspect, following which a team went to the area to arrest him,” said Senior Inspector Sanjeev Bhole.

Police said the accused was brought to the police station and confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The accused told police that the woman came to him asking for food.

Later, when he was taking her to a nearby restaurant, they got into an argument, following which he assaulted her and smashed her head with a rock, police added.

“We have recorded his statement but we suspect that he must have tried to rape her and when she put up a fight, he killed her. It’s been a few hours since we got him in custody, we are still investigating,” an officer added.