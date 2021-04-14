Mumbai: 32-yr-old woman gives birth in moving police van; three cops, pedestrian help deliver baby

The officer added that as she was already in labour pain, the four women helped her deliver the baby inside the moving police van. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A 32-year-old woman, who was in labour pain and found unconscious near Worli Naka area, delivered a baby inside a police van late on Tuesday. Officials said three policewomen and a pedestrian helped save the ailing pregnant woman and her newborn, as she was in need of urgent medication.

Police identified the woman as Pratiksha Kavle, a resident of Anand Nagar at Jijamata Nagari in Worli. An officer from Worli police station said they found the woman in distress after a local resident informed the police control room. The information was forwarded to Worli police station that deputed Sub-Inspector S Patil, constables Reshma Patil and Poonam Sapkal to the spot.

“When they found her, the woman was losing consciousness and was in pain. She needed medication urgently due to which the three policewomen roped in a pedestrian, Priya Jadhav, and decided to take her to Nair hospital immediately,” an officer said.

The officer added that as she was already in labour pain, the four women helped her deliver the baby inside the moving police van.

“We are happy that we could save the life of a woman and a newborn,” said another officer.

The baby was handed over to Nair hospital and was put in intensive care. “We have been told that they (mother and baby) are doing fine; besides, we are trying to identify the family members of the woman,” an officer said.