Mumbai: 32 people booked for ‘cheating bank of Rs 10.73 crore’

The Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Limited has been allegedly cheated of Rs 10.73 crore by 32 people who submitted forged LIC policies as surety for an overdraft loan. An FIR was registered on Friday by the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar on a complaint from the chief manager of the bank.

The bank had given a written complaint to the police station on September 7, alleging that 29 of the accused submitted forged LIC policies with the help of three LIC agents to take overdraft loans. After due verification by the police, an FIR has been registered.

The bank’s head office is in Gujarat and branches in Kalbadevi, Malad and Ghatkopar, where the alleged fraud took place. In August this year, a senior bank official suspected something amiss in the loans given to some people by their Ghatkopar branch and an internal inquiry was initiated.

These loans were given to the accused between June and August. The branch manager of the Ghatkopar branch had issued the loans to 29 people by taking security of 38 LIC policies. The total loan amount given to these 29 people is Rs 11.94 crore of which Rs 10.73 crore is the “cheated amount”.

The 32 accused are booked under several IPC sections for criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.