Mumbai: 31-yr-old killed as tree falls on autorickshaw

ONE PERSON was killed and two others grievously injured after a branch from a huge tree fell on an autorickshaw in Mulund on Tuesday. This is the third incident this monsoon in which a tree fall has claimed a life in the city.

The incident took place at the Guru Govind Singh Road near Mulund Colony at around 3.35 pm. The branch from a peepal tree collapsed on the autorickshaw, killing a passenger, Ravi Shah (31).

The auto driver, Chandrabhan Gupta (37), is in a critical condition with a head injury at Sion hospital. Another passenger, Urvi Shah (27) — the wife of the deceased — has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries on her head and the face.

Dr Usha Mhoprekar, medical superintendent at MT Agrawal Hospital, said that Ravi was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. “His wife required MRI test. We wanted to refer her to Sion hospital but the family resisted. They have admitted her in a private hospital,” Mhoprekar said.

“The tree was located on a public road and it was a huge branch… Our officials are inspecting the tree and will submit a report soon,” said Kishor Gandhi, T-ward’s assistant municipal commissioner. On June 24, a senior citizen was killed and four others sustained injuries after heavy rain led to a tree fall at Fashion Street in south Mumbai.

