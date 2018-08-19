Mumbai: 31-year-old arrested for woman’s murder in Manor

The police said that Gond had become sick of Sawant’s insistence on getting married and decided to kill her. (Representational Image) The police said that Gond had become sick of Sawant’s insistence on getting married and decided to kill her. (Representational Image)

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a woman and dumping her body in Manor. The body of the deceased, Priyanka Sawant, was discovered on July 3 in a water ditch in a remote area in Manor town in Palghar district.

“Sawant was in an extramarital relationship with Ganesh Gond for the past one year. Recently, the woman had started demanding that Gond marry her. They had fought on several occasions as a result,” Assistant Police Inspector Sidhva Jaybhaye of Manor police station said. Gond was picked up for questioning on Friday. Police said he allegedly confessed to having killed Sawant.

Investigations revealed that a woman matching that description of the deceased was registered missing in Bhiwandi taluka in Thane Rural district on June 29. After her husband, Prakash, identified her body, he named Wada taluka resident Ganesh Gond as an accused.

Police said the couple’s children had spotted their mother riding a motorcycle with Gond near their home on several occasions and informed their father about it.

On July 1, Jaybhaye said, Gond rode with Sawant to an isolated part of Manor, where he strangled her to death and fled. The police said that Gond had become sick of Sawant’s insistence on getting married and decided to kill her.

Gond, a daily wage worker, was booked with murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code.

