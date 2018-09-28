Mumbai: 31-year-old arrested for robbing, assaulting 65-year-old woman

Rajani has reportedly confessed to have molested the woman. Rajani has reportedly confessed to have molested the woman.

The MUMBAI Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old historysheeter for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 65-year-old woman last Friday. The accused, Jignesh Rajani, alias Jivala, who stays in Malad and works as an autorickshaw driver, told the woman that he knew her son and asked her to get into his vehicle. He drove her around for two hours after which he allegedly assaulted her at an isolated area and fled with her jewellery and cash worth around Rs 50,000. The woman, who made her way to the main road with the help of local residents, was taken to a hospital where she has been admitted. Rajani has reportedly confessed to have molested the woman.

Soon after the incident, the local police station was intimated where an FIR on charges of cheating and assault has been registered. Unit 11 of the Crime Branch was asked to investigate the incident. Since the senior citizen was in a state of shock, she could not tell the police much about the accused. Based on the colour of the saree the victim was wearing, the police checked CCTV cameras and zeroed in on the autorickshaw in which the woman was travelling that day.

The police then traced Rajani and detained him initially. During questioning, Rajani reportedly told the police that he had seen the woman standing at a bus stop. With an intention to rob her, he went to the woman and told her that he knew about her son. He also told the woman that her son had an extra-marital relationship and he was with a woman at a nearby hotel, an officer said. The accused volunteered to take her to the hotel so that she could confront her son. The woman then agreed to travel with him.

